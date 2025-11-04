Roja Malli Kanagambaram first look out

We had reported early this year that KP Jagan, known for Pudhiya Geethai and Kodambakkam, is making a comeback as a filmmaker with Roja Malli Kanagambaram. The maker, on Monday, unveiled the first look poster of the film. He last helmed En Aaloda Seruppa Kaanom (2017).
Having acted in films like Goripalayam, Ambuli, Mayandi Kudumbathar, and Kangaroo, Jagan is making his debut as a lead in Roja Malli Kanagambaram.
Billed as a hyperlink thriller, Jagan says that the film will show three different stories which will eventually converge into one. He said the three segments will have a song each and another song that will weave the three segments together.
Roja Malli Kanagambaram is set in locations like Thiruchendur, Thoothukudi, Manappad, and Kulasekarapattinam. The production is set to wrap in Chennai later this month. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Sangeetha Kalyan.
Roja Malli Kanagambaram will be produced by SK Selvakumar of United Arts, the banner behind Mayandi Kudumbathar. The film's technical crew consists of cinematographer Sugaselvam, music composer Srikanth Deva, editor Manikandan Sivakumar, and art director Veerasamar.