Bison Kaalamaadan Producer Aditi Anand: Stories never get old

The Bison producer discusses the long wait for her film with Mari Selvaraj and Dhruv Vikram, where it sits in Mari's filmography, compares him with her Neelam Studios partner Pa Ranjith, and more
Bison producer Aditi Anand (L), Aditi with Mari Selvaraj's personal touch
Filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's highly anticipated film, Bison, is set to hit theatres on October 17, coinciding with Diwali. The film, which centres on a kabaddi player, stars Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, alongside Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, Azhagam Perumal, and Pasupathy, among others. It has been a long and challenging journey for its producer, Aditi Anand. In an exclusive interview with CE, the producer opens up about the struggles and triumphs of bringing the project to life, the film's relevance in today's cinematic landscape, what makes Mari a special filmmaker, and her perspective on the industry's pursuit for a 1000 crore film. She also shares insights into the creative processes of Mari Selvaraj and her Neelam Studios partner Pa Ranjith, as well as Dhruv Vikram’s dedication to the role in the upcoming film.

