Kamal Haasan to back Rajinikanth-Sundar C film

At the Coolie audio launch, Rajinikanth expressed interest in reuniting with Kamal Haasan, following which the latter confirmed their reunion at a recent event. While it is unclear if Kamal and Rajinikanth will share screen space in the film, they last appeared together in Thillu Mullu (1981) in Tamil and Geraftaar (1985) in Hindi. Their working collaboration extends all the way to the 70s when they both first worked together in Rajinikanth’s debut, Apoorva Raagangal in 1975. Some of their other notable collaborations include Moondru Mudichu, Pathinaru Vayathinile, Aadu Puli Attam, Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu, Thappu Thalangal, Aval Appadithaan, Alavuddinum Arbutha Vilakkum, and Ninaithale Inikkum.