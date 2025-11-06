Kamal Haasan to back Rajinikanth-Sundar C film

The most-awaited reunion of Tamil cinema is finally official. Kamal Haasan is all set to back Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 173, which is being directed by Sundar C. On Wednesday, Kamal announced the news on his social media handle and also confirmed that the film will hit the screens on Pongal 2027.
Highlighting the 44th year of the banner’s inception, an official press note from Raajkamal Films International reads, “This landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.”
At the Coolie audio launch, Rajinikanth expressed interest in reuniting with Kamal Haasan, following which the latter confirmed their reunion at a recent event. While it is unclear if Kamal and Rajinikanth will share screen space in the film, they last appeared together in Thillu Mullu (1981) in Tamil and Geraftaar (1985) in Hindi. Their working collaboration extends all the way to the 70s when they both first worked together in Rajinikanth’s debut, Apoorva Raagangal in 1975. Some of their other notable collaborations include Moondru Mudichu, Pathinaru Vayathinile, Aadu Puli Attam, Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu, Thappu Thalangal, Aval Appadithaan, Alavuddinum Arbutha Vilakkum, and Ninaithale Inikkum.
Sundar C last directed Rajinikanth in the 1997 film, Arunachalam. He also worked with Kamal in Anbe Sivam (2003). The director is currently filming Mookuthi Amman 2 with Nayanthara in the lead. The makers are yet to reveal details regarding the rest of the cast and crew. Thalaivar 173 will be produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the Raajkamal Films International banner and distributed by Red Giant Movies.