Roja Selvamani makes a comeback to Tamil films with Lenin Pandiyan

Roja made her acting debut with Prema Thapassu (1991) in Telugu. Her Tamil debut came with Chembaruthi (1992), starring Prashanth in the lead, directed by filmmaker and Roja's husband, RK Selvamani. She went on to act in films featuring stars such as Suriyan (1992), Uzhaippali (1993), Veera (1994), Makkal Aatchi (1995), Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen (1998), and Kavalan (2011). She also featured in several multi-starrers: Suyamvaram, Thirupathi Ezhumalai Venkatesa (1999), Kandha Kadamba Kathir Vela, and Koodi Vaazhnthal Kodi Nanmai (2000). Notably, she won the Cinema Express Award under the Best Actress category for her role in Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen.