Roja Selvamani makes a comeback to Tamil films with Lenin Pandiyan

After enjoying considerable political success, Actor-politician Roja Selvamani is all set to return to Tamil films, following a hiatus of over a decade, with Lenin Pandiyan. The film that marks Gangai Amaren's debut as a lead also features the legendary Sivaji Ganesan's grandson Dhaarshan Ganesan. The upcoming film is written and directed by DD Balachandran.
Roja had three releases in 2015 (Killadi, Pulan Visaranai 2, and En Vazhi Thani Vazhi) before taking a break to shift her focus to politics. In Lenin Pandiyan, she is set to play the role of Santhanam.
Presently a member of Jagan Mohan Reddy's Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), she was earlier part of the Telugu Desam Party and the Indian National Congress. Of her five electoral performances (2004, 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024), she was successful twice, both with a YSRCP ticket. Before losing in the 2024 Assembly Elections, she served as the Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Development in Andhra Pradesh.
Roja made her acting debut with Prema Thapassu (1991) in Telugu. Her Tamil debut came with Chembaruthi (1992), starring Prashanth in the lead, directed by filmmaker and Roja's husband, RK Selvamani. She went on to act in films featuring stars such as Suriyan (1992), Uzhaippali (1993), Veera (1994), Makkal Aatchi (1995), Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen (1998), and Kavalan (2011). She also featured in several multi-starrers: Suyamvaram, Thirupathi Ezhumalai Venkatesa (1999), Kandha Kadamba Kathir Vela, and Koodi Vaazhnthal Kodi Nanmai (2000). Notably, she won the Cinema Express Award under the Best Actress category for her role in Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen.
Lenin Pandiyan also stars Shrita Rao and Archana Ravichandran in prominent roles.
On the technical team, Lenin Pandiyan has cinematography by AM Edwin Sakay, editing by Nagooran Ramachandran, and art direction by Athuuri Jeykumaar. The upcoming film is backed by Sathya Jyothi films, with TG Thyagarajan presenting.