Vetri to lead Dayal Padmanabhan's Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku

Actor Vetri, who was last seen in Muthal Pakkam, has joined hands with director Dayal Padmanabhan for his next, titled Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku. The film went on floors with an official pooja ceremony on Wednesday.
The film will revolve around the sensational murder case of journalist Lakshmikanthan and the alleged involvement of actor MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. Also starring alongside Vetri in lead roles are senior journalist and actor Rangaraj Pandey and Brigida.
Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku is backed by KV Sabareesh under the 2m Cinemas banner, alongside the film's director, Dayal Padmanabhan, who co-produces under his home banner, D Pictures. The filmmaker, who has won two Karnataka State Film Awards, made his Tamil debut with Kondraal Paavam in 2023 and followed it up with Maruthi Nagar Police Station.
As per a press note, director Dayal said, “This has been a dream close to my heart for a long time, and I’m delighted that it’s finally taking shape. We commenced shooting today with a pooja ceremony, marking a significant beginning. I’m thankful to producer KV Sabareesh for backing this project with such conviction. While we prefer to keep details under wraps for now, audiences can expect a deeply engrossing and surprising experience.”
Further, producer KV Sabareesh said, “It’s a project that many have dreamt of making, and I feel privileged to be realising it now. Dayal Padmanabhan has taken meticulous care in drawing inspiration from the real-life incident while crafting an engaging fictional screenplay. The people and events remain rooted in reality but are presented with cinematic appeal and entertainment value.”
Saravanan, Lizzie Antony, Lollu Sabha Maran, Ilavarasu, and Kavitha Bharathi round out the cast of Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku. The film will have MV Paneerselvam cranking the camera, Darbuka Siva composing music and Anbu heading the production design. The film is set to be shot in and around the locales of Chennai.