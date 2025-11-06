Tamil

Vetri to lead Dayal Padmanabhan's Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku

Also starring Rangaraj Pandey and Brigida, Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku will revolve around the sensational murder case of journalist Lakshmikanthan
Vetri and Dayal Padmanabhan with the cast and crew of Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku
Vetri and Dayal Padmanabhan with the cast and crew of Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
2 min read

Actor Vetri, who was last seen in Muthal Pakkam, has joined hands with director Dayal Padmanabhan for his next, titled Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku. The film went on floors with an official pooja ceremony on Wednesday.

The film will revolve around the sensational murder case of journalist Lakshmikanthan and the alleged involvement of actor MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. Also starring alongside Vetri in lead roles are senior journalist and actor Rangaraj Pandey and Brigida.

Dayal Padmanabhan interview: COVID lockdown gave me the idea behind Maruthi Nagar Police Station

Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku is backed by KV Sabareesh under the 2m Cinemas banner, alongside the film's director, Dayal Padmanabhan, who co-produces under his home banner, D Pictures. The filmmaker, who has won two Karnataka State Film Awards, made his Tamil debut with Kondraal Paavam in 2023 and followed it up with Maruthi Nagar Police Station.

As per a press note, director Dayal said, “This has been a dream close to my heart for a long time, and I’m delighted that it’s finally taking shape. We commenced shooting today with a pooja ceremony, marking a significant beginning. I’m thankful to producer KV Sabareesh for backing this project with such conviction. While we prefer to keep details under wraps for now, audiences can expect a deeply engrossing and surprising experience.”

Kondraal Paavam team interview: I look at this remake as an original film, says Varalaxmi

Further, producer KV Sabareesh said, “It’s a project that many have dreamt of making, and I feel privileged to be realising it now. Dayal Padmanabhan has taken meticulous care in drawing inspiration from the real-life incident while crafting an engaging fictional screenplay. The people and events remain rooted in reality but are presented with cinematic appeal and entertainment value.”

Saravanan, Lizzie Antony, Lollu Sabha Maran, Ilavarasu, and Kavitha Bharathi round out the cast of Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku. The film will have MV Paneerselvam cranking the camera, Darbuka Siva composing music and Anbu heading the production design. The film is set to be shot in and around the locales of Chennai.

Vetri
Dayal Padmanaban
Rangaraj Pandey
Brigida
Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com