Kalaiarasan Thangavel: I have no right to define feminism

The trailer of Aan Paavam Pollathathu boldly declares that the film is dedicated to all ‘fake feminists’, an arguably incendiary phrase often used in heated social media arguments over gender equality. Kalaiarasan explains his understanding of the phrase by going to its roots. “Feminism fights against the injustice of denying an opportunity to women based on their gender. If whatever opportunity I get as a man is denied to a woman solely because of their gender, then fighting against it is the right thing to do. Similarly, something is wrong no matter who does it, a man or a woman. For example, drinking is injurious no matter who does it. I don’t think women’s empowerment is tied to drinking.” Kalaiarasan elaborates with another example. “If women’s voting right is denied based on gender then fighting for it is justified but I don’t know how that line of thought should be extended to drinking as well because alcohol affects the health of both the men and the women,” he says. Health issues, aside, there is the argument of freewill, and for that the director replies, “If a woman wants to drink of her own accord, for her own pleasure, then no one has the right to stop her but ‘I will drink because men drink too’ is a narrow demonstration of freedom and I don’t think that is right. There is a difference between doing something because you like it and doing something just to prove a point.”