Kishore: I would love to return as Senthil in Arasan

Kishore says his break from leading Tamil films was not by choice. "Not many directors write stories with me in mind as the lead," he admits. Kishore also feels 'privileged' to act in films aligned with his politics. "In my two-decade career, I've worked on projects that match my beliefs. Today, we must be careful about the films we associate with. I believe art should serve the people's interests above all else." The actor, who is vocal about his political opinions, views excessive emotion and passion towards anything as hindering practical decision-making. "Let's not fool ourselves, we are emotional beings, so am I, so are you. There is no denying that. Whenever you lose yourself and the balance is lost, there will be a problem. Excessive attachment or pride associated with caste, religion, and language will have a negative effect in society," posits Kishore, as he further adds that he has no problem in getting to know the other end of the political spectrum through such films, but notes that the times have changed. "I wouldn't hesitate to act in a spiritual film 10-15 years ago, as then, such films would only carry devotion and spiritual values. But today those films are politically charged and polarise people on religious lines," notes Kishore, while adding that he has tried to create a political dialogue, but in vain, and he is drawing a strict line in the kind of films he chooses, not out of his will but the prevailing political climate. "Despite knowing the intention behind Chhava, I auditioned for the role of Aurangzeb. I thought I could have some elbow space to voice my political opinion. But that was not to be. Since the other ideology is going to the extreme, people like me are forced to take a stance. That is why I want to work with someone like Vetri Maaran often."