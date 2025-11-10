Angammal, Geetha Kailasam and Saran Sakthi's film, gets release date

On Saturday, the makers of director Vipin Radhakrishnan's film Angammal dropped the first official teaser for it and announced that it will release theatrically on November 21. Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj of Stone Bench Films presents the big-screen adaptation of Perumal Murugan's story Kodithuni. The film, which Vipin directed from his own adapted screenplay, stars Geetha Kailasam and Saran Sakthi as a mother and son who are at loggerheads with each other. As the city-slicker son becomes a doctor and returns to his village, he wants to marry a girl (Mullaiyarasi) he has been in love with for a long time. However, the titular character's insistence on not wearing a traditional blouse, against her soon-to-be-married son's wish, threatens to end their relationship for good.