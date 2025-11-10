Siddharth and Karthik G Krish team up for Rowdy and Co

The production banner Passion Studios announced a film starring Siddharth and released its title poster earlier this Saturday. Titled Rowdy and Co, it reunites the actor with writer-director Karthik G Krish after 2023's Takkar. Sudhan Sundaram is producing the film through his Passion Studios banner, with Raja Senthil Kumar and A Kumar serving as its co-producer and executive producer, respectively.
Passion Studios is known for backing films such as the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja and the MS Bhaskar-Harish Kalyan film Parking, among others. The makers are yet to reveal any plot details, but they are eyeing a summer 2026 release for the film. They also released a Telugu title poster for it.
On the technical front, Rowdy and Co has cinematography by Aravind Singh, music by Reva, and editing by Pradheep E Raghav.
Most recently seen in 3BHK, Siddharth's upcoming projects include a Netflix series titled Operation Safed Sagar. Directed by Asur fame Oni Sen, Operation Safed Sagar is based on the part that the Indian Air Force played in the Kargil War. Besides Siddarth, the series stars Jimmy Shergill, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, and Abhay Verma, among others.