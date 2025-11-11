Indian Penal Law gets a release date

The makers of Kishore and TTF Vasan's upcoming film, Indian Penal Law (IPL), announced that it will release in theaters on November 28.
The announcement was made alongside the movie's trailer. The glimpse suggests that the main plot revolves around a struggle between a powerful person and a set of ordinary person to retrieve a sensitive piece of information that could jeopardise the careers and lives of several politicians if disseminated in public. The film is also expected to discuss custodial torture.
Debutant Karunanithi is directing IPL. In addition to Kishore, TTF Vasan, and Kushitha, the film also stars Abhirami, Harish Perady, Bose Venkat, and Dileepan in prominent roles.
Produced by GR Madhan Krishnan of Radha Film International, IPL has music by Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy, cinematography by Pitchumani, editing by Prakash Mabbu, art direction by Vengal Ravi, and stunts by Dinesh Subbarayan.
Kishore, returning to lead roles after his impactful performance in Haridas (2013), will headline IPL and Dhirav's Mellisai.