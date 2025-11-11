Sundeep Kishan-Jason Sanjay film titled Sigma

It was earlier reported that Jason Sanjay, the son of actor Vijay, is all set to make his directorial debut with a film starring Sundeep Kishan. Lyca Productions, the makers of the film, announced on Sunday that the film has been titled Sigma.
Billed as an action entertainer, the official description of the film reads, “Sigma tells the story of a fearless lone wolf—the eponymous sigma—who defies societal norms and pursues ambitious goals with an underdog mentality. The film combines the thrill of a hidden treasure hunt with high-stakes criminal heist elements, delivering a captivating mix of action, adventure, and comedy.
Thaman S has been roped in to compose music for the film, while Krishnan Vasant handles the cinematography and Praveen KL takes care of the editing. Shot in Chennai, Salem, Thalakona, and Thailand, the ensemble cast of the film also includes Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan, among others.