Thota Tharani honoured with Chevalier title

The French government's Chevalier rank title of The Order of Arts and Letters, or Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, for this year has been conferred upon art director Thota Tharani.

The Chevalier is the third of the three ranks, after Commandeur and Officier, in the Order of Arts and Letters. The only three Indian film personalities with the Commandeur title are screenwriter Mrinal Sen and actors Sharmila Tagore and Soumitra Chatterjee. Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian film personality to be conferred the Officier rank. However, there are several Chevalier holders, such as the legendary Sivaji Ganesan, singer Balamuralikrishna, Kamal Haasan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kalki Koechlin. Tharani joins the list to be the sixth Indian to receive this honour.