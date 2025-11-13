Bhagyashri Borse: Kaantha will define my image

This was actually the first script that came to me, and I was so excited because it felt like I had finally found my path. I don’t come from an acting or film background, and I have no industry connections. I'm just a girl from a small town called Aurangabad who decided she wanted to become an actor. So when the project got delayed, I was heartbroken. I had worked so hard, come all this way, and suddenly it felt like everything was uncertain again. But, like I said earlier, I believe timing is everything and when it’s meant to happen, it happens.