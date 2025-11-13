Devadarshini and Kamalesh Jagan join Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 4

Devadarshini is coming back to the Kanchana franchise, the makers of the next film in it announced through social media last night. Devadarshini played Raghava's (Raghava Lawrence) sister-in-law in the 2011 film Kanchana, an offshoot of his 2007 film Muni. She last played the role in 2019's Kanchana 3. Announcing the news about her being cast in the film on the actor's birthday, actor-director Raghava Lawrence's banner Ragavendra Production wrote on X, "Welcome back Devadarshni Chetan ma'am to Kanchana 4. You will no longer lack happiness." The makers have also added Kamalesh Jagan to the film's cast. "He is here to not only happying you with his cute humours but also to make you dance with his dance moves. Welcome on board," wrote the producer announcing the addition of Kamalesh, known for his role in director Abishan Jeevinth's Tourist Family.
Besides starring in the film's lead role and producing it, Raghava Lawrence is also directing it from his own screenplay. Kanchana 4 also stars Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi and Swaksha Iyer. It marks Nora's Tamil debut. The cast also includes Ramachandra Raju, more popularly called Garuda Ram, and Anand Raj in a role reprisal. Both Garuda Ram and Anand Raj play negative roles in the film.
The makers are yet to reveal any information about the film's plot. Presented by Goldmines Telefilms' Manish Shah and Sun Pictures' Kalanithi Maran, the film has been in production since September. Earlier, Raghava Lawrence revealed that he would use his remuneration for the film to turn his first house into a school.