NEEK-fame Pavish's next titled Love Oh Love

We had previously reported that actor Pavish, who made his debut with Dhanush's second directorial Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, has signed his next with debut director Magesh Rajendran. The film has now been titled Love Oh Love and the title poster was unveiled by composer-singer GV Prakash Kumar. Naga Durga, a popular YouTube content creator, will be making her debut with the film as the female lead.
The film was launched by veteran director Kasthuri Raja last month, while Selvaraghavan clapped the board. According to the makers, Love Oh Love will be a "refreshing romantic entertainer that celebrates the charm, confusion, and chemistry of modern love." The film's shoot is progressing at a brisk pace in and around Chennai and the team has wrapped major portions of the first schedule and is gearing up for the next leg of production. The makers are aiming to wrap shoot by early 2026 and are eyeing a Summer 2026 theatrical release.
In a statement, Magesh Rajendran shared that Love Oh Love will be an emotional yet entertaining exploration of how today’s generation perceives relationships. "It’s about moments — both playful and profound — that make love timeless. The audience will see Pavish and Naga Durga in a very relatable, refreshing space," he said.
Magesh Rajendran has previously assisted director Lakshman in films like Bogan (2017) and Bhoomi (2021).
On the technical crew, the film has cinematography by PG Muthaiah, editing by NB Srikanth and art direction by Magendran. The film's musical score is set to feature the launch of new musical talents as music directors.
The upcoming film is backed by Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd, who recently released GV Prakash's Blackmail. The film is presented by Dinesh Raj, in association with Creative Entertainers & Distributors. It is co-produced by G Dhananjheyan.