NEEK-fame Pavish's next titled Love Oh Love

The film was launched by veteran director Kasthuri Raja last month, while Selvaraghavan clapped the board. According to the makers, Love Oh Love will be a "refreshing romantic entertainer that celebrates the charm, confusion, and chemistry of modern love." The film's shoot is progressing at a brisk pace in and around Chennai and the team has wrapped major portions of the first schedule and is gearing up for the next leg of production. The makers are aiming to wrap shoot by early 2026 and are eyeing a Summer 2026 theatrical release.