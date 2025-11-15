Nadu Center gets November premiere date; trailer for the Sasikumar-starrer released

JioHotstar announced that its upcoming series Nadu Center will premiere on the platform on November 20. A trailer for the sports drama was also released online.
Nadu Center has been created by Naru Narayanan, who serves as a director and has also written the series along with Kethi and Nirmal. Speaking about the series, Naru says, "This story is partly inspired from my life. I used to play basketball in high school and joined a school with no basketball team, court or coach. I eventually made friends there, formed a team and went for matches. I met some of the most genuine people there, and experienced real and raw form of friendship. We have attempted to portray that unadulterated bond and togetherness in this series."
The cast for Nadu Center, which features several debutants, includes Surya S K, Surya Vijay Sethupathy, Sarah Black, Terrance, Mukesh, Dom, Yashwanth, Sahana, Madhuvasanth, Arti, Kishore, Jeeva, Nandagopal, Tara Amala Joseph, and Shivam, with Regena Cassandrra, Delhi Ganesh, Asha Sharath, Kalaiyarasan, and Sasikumar.
The story of the series follows a coming-of-age story for PK, a basketball player who is expelled from an elite school for bad behaviour. PK joins a school notorious for its ill-behaviour of the students, who also engage in violence and illicit substances. PK is tasked by the vice principal to form a basketball team, so as to bring some discipline and order into the school. PK undergoes a journey of self discovery and self realisation, in his journey with the team.
The crew of Nadu Center includes Hestin as the director of photography, Vishal Chandrashekar as the music director, Venkat as editor, and Jackie as the art director. The show is produced by Arabhi Athreya, Avinaash Hariharan, and Senthil Veeraasamy under the banner of Aqua Bulls Content.