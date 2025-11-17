Kumki 2 team interview: We are not making enough films for children

Shrita also opens up about her trepidation in acting since she wasn't even aware of how to face the camera, and here she was working with a perfectionist. "There is a scene where I had to imitate Arjun Das’ voice, and it took 25-30 takes. My current projects have become easier for me as I came from his tough school,” she adds. Kumki 2 was filmed at the heart of a tiger reserve, which was a two-hour-long trek from Kerala’s Nelliyampathy, and had no power or mobile phone connectivity. Explaining the rich cinematic history of the location, Prabu Solomon says, “We shot our opening song, ‘Hey Kurinjiye’, in the Shivanasamudra falls. After MGR’s Idhayakkani (1975), no other film was shot there until we went. Imagine the passion he had to search for such locales to film his movies, especially at a time when even roads weren’t present leading to the area.”



With a sequel like Kumki 2, comparisons are inevitable. And the Kaadan filmmaker admits he was bombarded with various questions, including the absence of composer D Imman. “In fact, except for the cinematographer, we have gone with a completely new crew for the sequel. If he had been a part of this, people would have said the songs weren't as good as the original," says Prabu. Echoing these sentiments, Kumki 2 composer Nivas K Prasanna says, “It was an added pressure for me as we started with four songs, but scratched them all midway. I was conscious of the first part's legacy, but I was determined to make this a unique and soulful experience." The composer also gave us a glimpse into his working style with Prabu Solomon. "I knew his working process would involve constant improvisation until the film’s release. I feel that this creative fluidity is important to every project. We listened to compositions of Beethoven, Mozart, John Williams, James Horner, Alexandre Desplat, soundtracks of Lawrence of Arabia, Troy, and more," says Nivas, who added that the brief was to make a Disney-like film in Tamil. “When you listen to these pure forms of music, your ears get tuned to that music,” he notes.