Bison Kaalamaadan, Mari Selvaraj's film starring Dhruv Vikram, gets OTT release date

Bison Kaalamaadan tells the story of a young man named Kittan (Dhruv Vikram) wanting to break into the Indian National Kabaddi team. However, it is not an easy journey for Kittan, as he has to make his way up through a community full of caste prejudices and violence. "Kabaddi might just be a sport to you. But to Kittan, Kabbadi is his entire life," wrote Netflix while making the announcement.