Bison Kaalamaadan, Mari Selvaraj's film starring Dhruv Vikram, gets OTT release date

Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan is finally set to have its digital premiere after a successful box office run, which saw it gross more than 70 crore from theatres worldwide. A while ago, Netflix India announced through social media that the film, starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, will be available for streaming from November 21, Friday. Netflix will stream the film in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Bison Kaalamaadan tells the story of a young man named Kittan (Dhruv Vikram) wanting to break into the Indian National Kabaddi team. However, it is not an easy journey for Kittan, as he has to make his way up through a community full of caste prejudices and violence. "Kabaddi might just be a sport to you. But to Kittan, Kabbadi is his entire life," wrote Netflix while making the announcement.
The film is based on the life and career of former national Kabaddi player and Arjuna Award winner Manathi Ganesan. Bison's cast includes Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Ameer, Anupama Parameswaran, and Azhagam Perumal, among others. The film received unanimous praise from critics and audiences upon its original release in October mid. It has since become the highest-grossing film in director Mari Selvaraj's career. Applause Entertainment produced the film alongside Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand's Neelam Studios.