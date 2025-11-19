Mamta Mohandas: I play a true feminist in My Dear Sister

Mamta, usually known for her urban roles, is stepping into the rural space for the first time in Tamil cinema. However, she exudes confidence that My Dear Sister will be relevant across the rural-urban divide. "Filmmakers don't usually see me as a villager. Rajamouli sir saw Yamadonga's Dhanalakshmi in me years ago. When I dubbed for that role, Dhanalakshmi struck me as a stranger. After that, I felt the same about Nirmala," says Mamta, who ensured she did extensive rehearsals and intense makeovers to slip into the role of Nirmala Devi. "I needed to spend 2.5 hours to dull my tone. Also, I had to complete the scenes before the heat and sweat ruined the makeover. Also, I am particular that I dub for myself, and except for a couple of films, I have dubbed for all my roles. It is also because I believe that every voice has a face and that it gives a sense of completion to a performance. The Tirunelveli diction in this movie was challenging to perfect, and that made me want to do it even more," says Mamta, who believes half-hearted efforts have a way of being magnified.