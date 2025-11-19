Bala Hasan and Vinothini Vaidyanathan star in ZEE5's Regai

On Tuesday, ZEE5 announced a new Tamil original series titled Regai (Fingerprint), starring Bala Hasan, Vinothini Vaidyanathan and Pavithra Janani in the lead roles. The crime thriller, comprising of seven episodes, is set to stream on the platform from November 28 onwards. It is written, directed and created by Dhinakaran M, based on Rajesh Kumar's novel. The plot follows Bala Hasan's SI character Vetri and Pavithra Janani's constable who look into the mysterious death of an ice-cart vendor. Produced by S Singaravelan of the SS Group banner, the series also stars Poobalam Pragathesh, Sriram M, Indrajith E, and Anjali Rao.
Speaking about the series, Rajesh said, "Every crime story begins in the human mind before it reaches the page. What interested me in Regai is how it takes a simple idea and follows it into the darker corners of our society. When a new creator interprets something from my world and finds fresh fear in it, that tells me the genre is still alive."
On the other hand, Dhinakaran shared, "The series is about the quiet violence that happens out of sight, the kind that never makes it to a police report but destroys lives all the same. I wanted the audience to feel that discomfort, that uncertainty of not knowing whom to trust. This world may have begun with an idea from Rajesh Kumar sir, but the shadows in it are deeply personal to me."
Talking about his character in the series, Bala Hasan said, "Vetri is a man who spends his days chasing answers but is terrified of the truths he finds. Playing him meant holding that fear inside without letting the world see it. Regai pushed me to explore the kind of vulnerability we rarely show in thrillers, the human cost of carrying other people’s tragedies."
Meanwhile, ZEE5's Tamil and Malayalam Business Head and SVP South Marketing, Lloyd C Xavier said, "Regai is not just a thriller, it is a reminder of why native storytelling matters. It exposes the silences behind the mystery, the uncomfortable truth that systems built to protect people can sometimes fail them. What moved me most is how the series shows ordinary lives getting caught in forces far larger than themselves, in ways that feel disturbingly possible. At ZEE5, our vision is to champion stories that carry authenticity, courage, and emotional honesty. Regai reflects that belief with clarity, it unsettles you, but for the right reasons."