Bala Hasan and Vinothini Vaidyanathan star in ZEE5's Regai

Meanwhile, ZEE5's Tamil and Malayalam Business Head and SVP South Marketing, Lloyd C Xavier said, "Regai is not just a thriller, it is a reminder of why native storytelling matters. It exposes the silences behind the mystery, the uncomfortable truth that systems built to protect people can sometimes fail them. What moved me most is how the series shows ordinary lives getting caught in forces far larger than themselves, in ways that feel disturbingly possible. At ZEE5, our vision is to champion stories that carry authenticity, courage, and emotional honesty. Regai reflects that belief with clarity, it unsettles you, but for the right reasons."