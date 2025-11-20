Ruhani Sharma Interview: Emotions don't have languages

While every set has a culture, and the culture on the set of Mask can be defined by the passion of a couple of artists, who are breaking into a new space. Apart from director Vikarnan and Ruhani herself, Andrea Jeremiah ventures into producing films for the first time. When asked if the creative direction of a film can take a different path when a woman is a producer, Ruhani says, "While I wasn't very involved in the creative space, she has been very supportive. But Vicky (director Vikarnan) has said that she has been supportive right from the beginning, and it is because of her we were able to make this film." She also adds, "While Andrea has been supportive, Kavin has also helped me in this film. He is professional, focused, and collaborative, and his inputs to improve any scene, is always helpful. It was lovely working with them and I learnt a lot on the set of Mask."