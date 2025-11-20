Ruhani Sharma Interview: Emotions don't have languages

Cute and bubbly. These two words have often been used to describe characters played by women in Tamil cinema. But Tamil cinema has evolved to a point where these same two words are deemed offensive. In Mask, Ruhani Sharma maintains that her character, Rathi, is a vibrant product of today's times. "While there is a quirkiness to my character, she is always a breath of fresh air in the film. She is definitely not just 'the girl next door'. I enjoyed playing her because there is a lot of depth in the role," says Ruhani, who is making her full-fledged Tamil debut with Mask, which is releasing on November 21. The Vikarnan Ashok directorial also stars Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah.
Ruhani reveals a surprising origin for finding the soul of Rathi. "Costume trials really helped me understand her better," says the actor, who adds, "They say that 'what you wear reflects who you are', so it became much easier to get into the psyche after wearing the costumes." Ruhani also describes Rathi as experimental, colourful, who in her head thinks she is a fashionista. "I feel that she is very inspiring, because she maintains her warmth and positivity, no matter what happens to her," says Ruhani, who adds that her personal experiences also added to the character. "When you internalise a role, it will never be as bang-on as the director has described it. You always bring something into the character."
National award-winning director Vetri Maaran is credited as the mentor for Mask, and it seems like a film that is so unlike the films made by him. "Yes, it is totally different from the kind of cinema that Vetri sir makes. But it is exciting that this was a story that he liked. So if he is getting involved in a project, then Mask definitely has something to offer," exclaims Ruhani. Speaking about the film, the actor explains, "Amongst being quirky and having dark comedy, it also has unconventional romance."
But Ruhani isn't too unfamiliar with stories that have different perspectives on romance and intimacy. She has worked across industries on projects like Chi La Sow (2018), Sriranga Neethulu (2024), and most recently in Agra (2025). Speaking about working across different industries and experimenting with characters, Ruhani says, "The process of filmmaking is very exciting for me. Emotions do not have a fixed language. So you will get to see different people, all of whom have something to offer. So I seek to learn new things about the culture of every new set I work in."
While every set has a culture, and the culture on the set of Mask can be defined by the passion of a couple of artists, who are breaking into a new space. Apart from director Vikarnan and Ruhani herself, Andrea Jeremiah ventures into producing films for the first time. When asked if the creative direction of a film can take a different path when a woman is a producer, Ruhani says, "While I wasn't very involved in the creative space, she has been very supportive. But Vicky (director Vikarnan) has said that she has been supportive right from the beginning, and it is because of her we were able to make this film." She also adds, "While Andrea has been supportive, Kavin has also helped me in this film. He is professional, focused, and collaborative, and his inputs to improve any scene, is always helpful. It was lovely working with them and I learnt a lot on the set of Mask."
While the trailer of Mask revealed that the film will include dramatic elements such as heists and political games, the core of that story is about the middle class. "The film portrays the life of a common man, and what a common man goes through. And, when you watch Kavin play Velu, you will relate to that character," says Ruhani, adding, "I am sure there are a lot of people like Velu. People with those human flaws exist." Ruhani also details that Vikarnan's writing helped keep Mask's characters light. "Even though the characters are flawed, they aren't depressing. They are full of life. They will not make you feel upset. The overall intention of Mask is to make people laugh," concludes Ruhani.