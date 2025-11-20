Anupama Parameswaran's Lockdown gets new release date

Anupama Parameswaran's long-awaited film Lockdown has finally locked a new release date. The film, helmed by first-time filmmaker AR Jeeva, was earlier scheduled to hit theatres in June. It will now be released on December 5.
Lockdown also stars Charlie, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, Livingston, Indhumathi, Rajkumar, Shamji, Lollu Saba Maran, Vinayak Raj, Vidhu, Abhirami, Ravathi, Sanjivie, Priya Ganesh and Asha.
The earlier released teaser showed a distressed Anupama Parameswaran seeking help, as he calls her father, but her efforts are in vain. While we don't get to know a lot about the story, it is seen that she is walking on empty streets as a lockdown has been imposed.
The film, which is expected to be a gripping tale filled with emotions, will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions' Subaskaran. On the technical team, Lockdown has music by NR Raghunanthan and Siddharth Vipin, cinematography by KA Sakthivel, editing by VJ Sabu Joseph, and art direction by A Jayakumar. Upon release, the film is set to clash with Karthi's Vaa Vaathiyaar, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy.
Anupama Parameswaran had many releases in year across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. She was seen in Dragon, Paradha, Kishkindhapuri, JSK: Janaki V v/s State of Kerala and The Pet Detective this year. She was last seen in Mari Selvaraj-Dhruv Vikram's Bison Kaalamaadan, which was released to rave reviews across audiences and critics.