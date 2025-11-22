Abishan Jeevinth-Anaswara Rajan's film titled With Love

We had earlier reported that director Abishan Jeevinth, who made an impressive debut with Tourist Family, will star in a film as the lead, opposite Anaswara Rajan. The makers have announced that the film has been titled With Love.
The film is produced by Magesh Raj Pasilian's MRP Entertainment, the banner behind the Sasikumar-Simran starrer, along with Soundaryaa Rajinikanth's Zion Films.
With Love is directed by Madhan in his debut. Interestingly, he worked as an assistant director to Abishan in Tourist Family and to Prabhu Ram Vyas in Lover, starring Manikandan.
On the technical front, Sean Roldan, the music composer in Soundaryaa's directorial debut Velaiyilla Pattadhaari 2 (VIP 2), is joining the film, along with cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna, whose recent popular work includes Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya's Retro, and editor Sureshkumar K.
Anaswara had five releases this year: Rekhachithram, Ennu Swantham Punyalan, Painkili, Mr & Mrs Bachelor, and Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal.
With Love is set for a theatrical release in February 2026.