Vikarnan Ashok: Mask represents the anger of the middle class

In a year that has been quite a landmark one for debutant filmmakers, Vikarnan adds his two cents about the people who'd be following suit. “I want that person to be very arrogant about what they want. I don’t want them to be an arrogant person but I want them to be arrogant about their writing and be completely open to crushing criticisms, but they have to make the final call. They have to be ready to evolve, but also not let the egos slide in. I don’t want this person to think about three-act structures or audience reaction. I want them to write what they want, and the rest will follow suit,” says a hopeful yet pragmatic Vikarnan. As for dealing with harsh criticisms, the filmmaker, or let's say, director points to the recent controversy surrounding Dude director Keerthiswaran’s response to a disappointed audience. “I don’t think what Keerthiswaran did was wrong. I don’t think the girl’s intentions were wrong either, but the choice of words matters. You can give a strong criticism with a civilised choice of words. If that had happened, I don’t think Keerthiswaran would have responded like that. Constructive criticism is always welcome,” concludes Vikarnan, before setting off to another theatre visit.