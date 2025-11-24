INTERVIEW| 'It’s not just passion, it’s hunger': Keerthiswaran on 'Dude'

Keerthiswaran’s directorial debut Dude has stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark, marking one of the most astonishing success stories of the year. But behind this breakout hit lies an even more compelling personal journey, one shaped by humble beginnings, a childhood spent among magazines, and an unwavering hunger to tell stories.

In this interview, Keerthiswaran speaks about his path from an average school student to a filmmaker whose very first film has captured the imagination of audiences across regions.

Growing up among magazines and stories

Keerthiswaran’s relationship with storytelling began long before he ever imagined being on a film set. His father ran a small shop selling newspapers and pop magazines, a space overflowing with pages, colours, and headlines that shaped his early curiosity.

“Being surrounded by magazines made me want to be a journalist first,” he recalls. “That early exposure to stories definitely influenced the way I think about cinema now.”

Though he calls himself an average student, he remembers leaning more towards physics than mathematics. His growing interest in understanding the world pushed him to take the science stream in school. But even then, journalism tugged at him, leading him to pursue Visual Communication at Vaishnav College.