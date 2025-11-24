INTERVIEW| 'It’s not just passion, it’s hunger': Keerthiswaran on 'Dude'

Keerthiswaran’s directorial debut Dude has stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark, marking one of the most astonishing success stories of the year. But behind this breakout hit lies an even more compelling personal journey, one shaped by humble beginnings, a childhood spent among magazines, and an unwavering hunger to tell stories.
In this interview, Keerthiswaran speaks about his path from an average school student to a filmmaker whose very first film has captured the imagination of audiences across regions.
Keerthiswaran’s relationship with storytelling began long before he ever imagined being on a film set. His father ran a small shop selling newspapers and pop magazines, a space overflowing with pages, colours, and headlines that shaped his early curiosity.
“Being surrounded by magazines made me want to be a journalist first,” he recalls. “That early exposure to stories definitely influenced the way I think about cinema now.”
Though he calls himself an average student, he remembers leaning more towards physics than mathematics. His growing interest in understanding the world pushed him to take the science stream in school. But even then, journalism tugged at him, leading him to pursue Visual Communication at Vaishnav College.
The turning point: A story at 19
While studying Viscom, Keerthiswaran wrote a feel-good script, the moment that shifted his aspirations from journalism to cinema. In his third year, he sent the script to filmmaker Sudha Kongara and soon found himself stepping into the film industry at the age of 19.
He went on to work under acclaimed filmmaker Sudha Kongara, assisting her for seven years.
“That’s how it started,” he says. “Working as an AD taught me everything. I kept improving. I don’t think it’s just about being passionate, it’s about taking responsibility and having the hunger to do things.”
His years as an assistant director included contributions to celebrated works such as Soorarai Pottru , Paava Kadhaigal, and Putham Pudhu Kaalai. The experience, he says, was priceless.
An innocent moment that became a memory
He laughingly recalls an incident from the Soorarai Pottru shoot, one that still fills him with both embarrassment and pride.
“Inside the airport set, the director jokingly asked me to change the flight used for the scene. I took it seriously and ran to the pilot,” he says. “It was so innocent of me. Now when I look back, it gives me a proud feeling, that I always took responsibility, even the fun tasks.”
Keerthiswaran grew up reading extensively, a habit that continues to shape his writing. His favourite actor, unsurprisingly for many Tamil cinephiles, is the legendary Rajinikanth, whose work has been a lifelong source of inspiration.
The birth of Dude
The seed for Dude was planted three years ago. Even at the concept stage, he had a clear vision for the cast.
“I was sure about casting Pradeep Ranganathan. I wanted to give him something different from the characters he had done already,” he says.
His choice of Mamitha Baiju, too, was intuitive and grounded in admiration.
“I needed someone who could do humour naturally. She’s very expressive, and yes, she’s cute too,” he laughs. “After watching Super Sharanya, I knew she was perfect.”
The screenplay, he says, was an exploration for him as much as it was a narrative for the audience.
“My writing process usually starts with a first draft. Then I discuss it with others and keep refining it with their inputs.”
For music, Keerthiswaran was drawn to Sai Abhyankkar the moment he heard Aasa Kooda.
“I loved that song,” he says. “That’s how Sai came on board. I wanted that freshness and emotion in Dude.”
One of the most talked-about elements of the film’s promotions was the “Oorum Blood” musical video, shot entirely live across different parts of Chennai.
“We shot in public places early in the morning, between 6 and 7 am. One hour in each location, then we moved on to other scenes,” he explains. “It was chaotic but exciting.”
With Dude crossing Rs 100 crore, Keerthiswaran acknowledges the surreal feeling that comes with such an achievement, especially for a first-time director.
“You dream about making a film. You don’t imagine this kind of response,” he says. “It’s overwhelming, in the best way possible.”
What’s next?
Though he remains tight-lipped, he confirms that his next film is already in development.
“I’m working on one,” he says. “Mostly by next year, everyone will know.”
Speaking to Keerthiswaran, it becomes clear that his rise wasn’t accidental. It came from staying curious, taking responsibility even when he didn’t have to, and holding on to the stories that shaped him since childhood.