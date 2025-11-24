Harish Kalyan's next with Vineeth Varaprasad titled Dashamakan

We had previously reported that Harish Kalyan is teaming up with director Vineeth Varaprasad of Lift-fame for his next. The project, which marks the actor's 15th film, has been titled Dashamakan with the makers unveiling a fresh poster and a glimpse video.
The 2.48-minute-long video shows a group of goons being instructed to chase Harish Kalyan's character in the Dashamakan area. Upon confronting him in a public restroom, he kills a goon and washes the blood from his hands. He later breaks into a dance and bashes them one by one. The glimpse suggests an action heavy film once again for Harish Kalyan after his latest film Diesel.
Dashamakan stars Preity Mukhundhan as the female lead, along with Sathyaraj and Sunil in supporting roles.
Apart from writing and directing, Vineeth Varaprasad is also backing the film. On the technical crew, Dashamakan has music by Britto Michael, cinematography by Karthik Ashokan and editing by G Madan. Besides Tamil, the film will also be released in Telugu. A release date for the film is yet to be revealed.
Diesel hit screens in October. Helmed by Shanmugham Muthusamy, the action thriller also starred Vinay Rai, Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunaas, Bose Venkat, Ramesh Thilak, Kaali Venkat, Vivek Prasanna, and Sachin Khedekar, among others. It revolved around a driven and determined young man who is forced to confront ruthless and corrupt authorities after becoming ensnared in the dangerous web of the diesel mafia. The film is currently streaming on Sun NXT, Aha and Prime Video.