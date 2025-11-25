Arjun Das and Sandy to star in Superhero

Arjun Das and Sandy are all set to headline a new film titled Superhero, which comes from the makers of Ramkumar Balakrishnan's Parking. The film marks the directorial debut of Vignesh Venugopal and also stars Teju Ashwini as the female lead. Vignesh has previously worked as an additional writer for Vadakkupatti Ramasamy.
KS Sinish of Soldiers Factory, the banner behind films like Dikkiloona and Parking, is baking the upcoming film along with Shanjan G under the Redacted Studios banner. Sharing the news, the makers described Superhero as, "An extravagant emotional clash is about to unfold."
Details about the story, genre, and extended cast are under wraps. On the technical front, the film will feature music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, editing by Lawrence Kishore, and camera work by DOP Sathya V. The makers also announced that the film is set to go on floors soon.
Arjun Das was last seen in Kumki 2 in Tamil and They Call Him OG in Telugu. In the pipeline, he has Once More co-starring Aditi Shankar, which is yet to get a release date after multiple postponements. He also has Torpedo directed by Tharun Moorthy and #Love helmed by Balaji Mohan in various stages of production.
Meanwhile, Sandy was recently seen in the Telugu film Kishkindhapuri. He received acclaim for his performance in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, earlier this year. He has a slew of films in the pipeline, including Bha. Bha. Ba., Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, Rosy and Gift.
Teju Ashwini was last seen alongside GV Prakash in Blackmail, which marked her sophomore outing. She made her debut as a lead with Enna Solla Pogirai. She is also set to make her Telugu debut in Shiva Kandukuri's Chai Waala, which also stars Rajeev Kanakala.