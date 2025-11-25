Bhaarath's next titled Ninja, GV Prakash to score music

Bhaarath, along with his Finally channel co-creator Niranjan, will be making their acting and directing debuts in the upcoming film Mr Bhaarath, which is backed by Lokesh Kanagaraj's G Squad banner. A romantic comedy, the film also starring Samyuktha Viswanathan, Bala Saravanan, R Sunder Rajan, Nidhi Pradeep, and Adithya Kathir, had wrapped shoot in July. While the post production work is going on in full swing for the film, Bhaarath had also recently revealed that he will be starring alongside Kudumbasthan-fame Saanve Megghana in a new film directed by debutant Hariharasuthan Azhagiri and backed by Shanthi Talkies, which recently produced 3BHK.