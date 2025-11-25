Bhaarath's next titled Ninja, GV Prakash to score music

Popular YouTuber Bhaarath is on a signing spree. The actor has already inked his third film Ninja, directed by Murugu. The film was announced as a part of Soldiers Factory upcoming film, backed along with Learn and Teach Productions.
Bhaarath, along with his Finally channel co-creator Niranjan, will be making their acting and directing debuts in the upcoming film Mr Bhaarath, which is backed by Lokesh Kanagaraj's G Squad banner. A romantic comedy, the film also starring Samyuktha Viswanathan, Bala Saravanan, R Sunder Rajan, Nidhi Pradeep, and Adithya Kathir, had wrapped shoot in July. While the post production work is going on in full swing for the film, Bhaarath had also recently revealed that he will be starring alongside Kudumbasthan-fame Saanve Megghana in a new film directed by debutant Hariharasuthan Azhagiri and backed by Shanthi Talkies, which recently produced 3BHK.
His upcoming film Ninja will have music scored by GV Prakash Kumar. Going by the first look poster, the film looks to be an entertainer with a pet dog at its centre. Prathana Nathan will be playing the female lead. further details regarding the plot and extended cast members are yet to be announced.
On the technical team, Ninja will have cinematography by Harish Kannan, editing by Ganesh Siva and art direction by A Gopi Anand. Apart from KS Sinish, the film will be produced by S Sai Devanand and co-produced by S Sai Venkateshwaran.
KS Sinish's Soldiers Factory, known for producing films like Parking and Dikkiloona, is also backing Arjun Das' next titled Superhero, where he stars alongside Sandy. The film was also announced during the same event.