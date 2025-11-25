Rakshana's look from Draupathi 2 out

Actor Rakshana Induchoodan will be playing the titular role in Mohan G's Draupathi 2. Her look as Draupathi Devi was unveiled by the makers on Monday.
Although titled after the director's 2020 film, the latest feature is a historical drama set in the 14th century and bears no resemblance to the earlier film. Draupathi 2 marks the third collaboration between Richard Rishi and Mohan G, after Draupathi and Rudra Thandavam (2023).
Earlier, the makers announced that Richard Rishi will play King Veera Simha Kadavarayan and dropped his character look.
The film’s shoot was wrapped up in September after an extensive production schedule that began in Mumbai and concluded in Ariyallur. Makers are eyeing a December release.
Draupathi 2 also features Natty, YG Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Saravana Subbiah, Vela Ramamoorthy, Siraj Johnny, Dinesh Lamba, Ganesh Gaurang, Divi, Devayani Sharma, and Arunodayan in key roles.
On the technical front, the film features music composer Ghibran Vaibodha, cinematographer Philip R. Sundar, editor Devaraj, art director Kamalnathan, choreographer Thanika Tony, and stunt coordinator Action Santosh.