Keerthy Suresh Interview: I've always tried to break stereotypes

Over the years, Keerthy has also developed a persona that makes people relate to her more than just an actor. This is a refreshing change because in our film industry, the star persona of an actor overshadows every other aspect of that person. Keerthy says she is trying her hand at writing scripts and is closely associated with UNICEF. "I have written some scripts in the past five years. While I haven't been able to devote too much time to that recently, I am confident that eventually my scripts will take shape in the coming years. I am also an entrepreneur, and I have a keen eye on the market and my investments and the market too," she says, adding that she feels it is important to take care of the next generation in any way possible. "That was when UNICEF happened. I am happy to be associated with them. I always wanted to do something useful for the children, and I am able to give my little mite through the organisation."



Calling Revolver Rita special and unique, Keerthy says the film will be something that is easily palatable for the audience. "You cannot improvise a lot with serious characters, but in comedy, the options are limitless. In Revolver Rita, the characters are as fluid as they get. There is a beautiful synchronisation between characters, especially mine and Radikaa mam's, whom I have known for long as a dear friend of my mother," says the actor, who assures that one doesn't have to wear their thinking caps while watching the film. "The film will be light and fun. It wouldn't pressure you to remember details about the characters and think a lot about them. Revolver Rita will offer crazy entertainment," signs off Keerthy.