Vijay Sethupathi joins Silambarasan-Vetri Maaran's Arasan

The drama is a part of Vetri Maaran’s Vada Chennai universe and is the 49th film in Silambarasan's acting career. Its screenplay is an iteration of the one the filmmaker had written for Vada Chennai when Silambarasan was in line to star in it. However, Dhanush soon came on board for Vada Chennai. The makers describe it as “an untold tale from the world of Vada Chennai.” According to the recent promo, the film features Silambarasan in two avatars: as a youngster and as an aged man.