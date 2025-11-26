Vijay Sethupathi joins Silambarasan-Vetri Maaran's Arasan

On Tuesday, the makers of Silambarasan's upcoming film with director Vetri Maaran, Arasan, announced that actor Vijay Sethupathi has joined the film's cast. The film will mark the actor's second collaboration with Vetri Maaran and Silambarasan. He worked with the former in the two-part Viduthalai films. He worked with the latter in Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.
The drama is a part of Vetri Maaran’s Vada Chennai universe and is the 49th film in Silambarasan's acting career. Its screenplay is an iteration of the one the filmmaker had written for Vada Chennai when Silambarasan was in line to star in it. However, Dhanush soon came on board for Vada Chennai. The makers describe it as “an untold tale from the world of Vada Chennai.” According to the recent promo, the film features Silambarasan in two avatars: as a youngster and as an aged man.
Arasan is expected to feature notable names from Vada Chennai, including Andrea reprising her role as Chandra, Samuthirakani, and Kishore, alongside newcomers Manikandan and Nelson Dilipkumar. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited. Although they exist in the same universe, Dhanush's character Anbu is confirmed not to be part of Arasan. Meanwhile, speculations about the female lead are also rife, with the names of Keerthy Suresh and Samantha being thrown in the mix.
Kalaipuli S Thanu is producing the film under his V Creations banner. It brings composer Anirudh together with Silambarasan and director Vetri Maaran for the first time. The makers are yet to reveal further details about the film, including its plot, the rest of the cast, and technical crew.
On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Thalaivan Thalaivii. He currently awaits the release of Train, helmed by Mysskin. He recently wrapped filming for his untitled Telugu film with Puri Jagannath.