Pasupathy: 'Cinema is never a one-man show'

While this might seem too humble a take from an actor who has consistently wowed audiences across generations, Pasupathy is quite an open book, who has no qualms wearing his heart on his sleeve. "Acting is my profession, and I mustn't restrict performances to a 'meter' or any particular yardstick. It's a human feeling. An actor should have an understanding of their body and face, and it's a big process to get there. I might not be able to replicate what I do today even a couple of days later. So, I can't express what acting is, but I can surely feel what it is," says Pasupathy, who points out that actors have to be aware of what is happening in society. "I'm as affected by the ills of society as everyone else. I can tap into that experience to bring out different facets of my emotional range."