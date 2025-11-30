Pasupathy: 'Cinema is never a one-man show'

It's been over 25 years since Pasupathy made his debut in Tamil cinema, and since then, he has regaled us with varied characters that have not just stood the test of time but have also served as a benchmark for many actors who came after him. And yet, he is also an actor who says, "This past year, I didn't do a single film, and I have no regrets at all." In 2025, Pasupathy has already given a performance for the ages in Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan, and is looking forward to his OTT comeback with Sony LIV's Kuttram Purindhavan.
Kuttram Purindhavan, directed by debutant filmmaker Selvamani, is set to begin streaming on December 5. The series revolves around a missing girl, leading the investigation down a rabbit hole that unearths some dark and disturbing secrets. Pasupathy, who praises the director Selvamani for portraying such scenes with a lot of sensitivity and sensibility, says that it is important not to take kids and their views lightly. "They are very open about expressing their thoughts. In fact, for a while, my daughter assumed my profession was a driver because I used to drive them around always. After a while, when she saw me cooking for her and her mother, she thought I was a chef. In her world, these are the truths, and we must give children their space to be themselves," says the actor, who points out that there needs to be quite an open space between a filmmaker and the actors, too.
"Selvamani does his due diligence and is very clear on what he wants. But there is also space for conversations with him to enhance the scene. This collaboration is the backbone of this creative pursuit," says Pasupathy, who points out that if there is no place for an exchange of ideas on a film set, he would just step back and move away. "I would give my inputs to the filmmaker and try to enact a scene in different ways. If the director gives the go-ahead, then so be it, and if it doesn't align with his vision, then that's okay, too. No one is bigger than the story we are telling. Cinema is never a one-man show."
It is this clarity that has given him a steady head despite being right at the centre of an alluring and addictive space like cinema. "I don't want to do a film just because I am free. When I am not acting, I take care of my farm, I indulge in agriculture, I work out and train myself, and if I read a script that rejuvenates my acting itch, I am back in front of the camera," says a nonchalant Pasupathy, who despite being in cinema on his own terms, has constantly been part of critically and commercially acclaimed films.
The recent additions in this list are Bison, Kalki 2898 AD, and Thangalaan, which are films that any actor would be proud to have in their filmography. While accepting the fact that he is quite choosy about his projects, Pasupathy is also pragmatic in his understanding of cinema. "I can only choose from the stories that come to me, right? I am also bound by the commercial nature of cinema. It isn't like just because I want to do a comedy film next, I have a producer ready to immediately come on board," says a pensive Pasupathy, who believes an actor's wishlist is always increasing, and trying to tick all the options is a futile exercise.
While this might seem too humble a take from an actor who has consistently wowed audiences across generations, Pasupathy is quite an open book, who has no qualms wearing his heart on his sleeve. "Acting is my profession, and I mustn't restrict performances to a 'meter' or any particular yardstick. It's a human feeling. An actor should have an understanding of their body and face, and it's a big process to get there. I might not be able to replicate what I do today even a couple of days later. So, I can't express what acting is, but I can surely feel what it is," says Pasupathy, who points out that actors have to be aware of what is happening in society. "I'm as affected by the ills of society as everyone else. I can tap into that experience to bring out different facets of my emotional range."
Signing off by being at his pragmatic best while addressing questions about how he brings perfection to every role, and how it is almost impossible to imagine someone else stepping into his shoes, a composed Pasupathy says, "I don't think that's the case at all. I'm the first one you saw in that role, and you think no one else can do it. Everyone is replaceable."