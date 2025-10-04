Prabu Solomon's Kumki 2 gets a release date

Days after unveiling the first look of the film, the makers of director Prabu Solomon's Kumki 2 announced that the children's adventure will release in theatres on November 14, coinciding with Children's Day.
The filmmaker previously mentioned to CE that Kumki 2 will respect the children and childhood. "Kids these days no longer draw a river and a mountain; instead, they draw characters with guns. That is very much reflective on how we as a society are not drawing a line on what children need to consume and what not to. Kumki 2 will take children on an adventure that often unfolds inside their heads." He also added that apart from the title, Kumki 2 is in no way related to the first film he made in 2012.
With the release date, the makers also unveiled the look poster of the lead, Mathi, who is making his acting debut. The film also stars Arjun Das, Mathi, Shritha Rao, Andrews, Akash, Harish Peradi, and Srinath, among others.
On the technical side, Prabu Solomon is reuniting with his Sembi collaborator Nivas K Prasanna, with lyrics by Prabu and Mohan Rajan, cinematography by M Sukumar, edits by Buvan, art direction by Vijay Thennarasu, and stunt choreography by Stun Shiva.
Kumki 2 is produced by Dhaval Gada, with Jayantilal Gada as the presenter, under the banners Pen Marudhar Cine Entertainments and Pen Studios.