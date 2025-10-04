Santhosh Narayanan announces game-changing music app for artists and fans worldwide

Taking to his official X handle, the musician shared his excitement, writing, “Starting one of my dream projects today. Building an ultra-transparent, affordable music streaming platform from India for anyone in the world who streams music. Will see a massive set of legendary artists and upcoming superstars on this platform. We will keep artist payouts and affordable subscriptions (if any) at the forefront. Will be built, operated and served from India. Will also be conducting a few hackathon events to identify deserving young talent who we dream to see at the top of the administration. Thank you for the love all these years, and this will be my little something to add some joy to your lives. Oru nalla name suggest pannunga …” (sic)