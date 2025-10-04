Santhosh Narayanan announces game-changing music app for artists and fans worldwide

Acclaimed composer Santhosh Narayanan has announced one of the most ambitious projects of his career, an “ultra-transparent, affordable music streaming platform” from India, aimed at music lovers across the globe.
Taking to his official X handle, the musician shared his excitement, writing, “Starting one of my dream projects today. Building an ultra-transparent, affordable music streaming platform from India for anyone in the world who streams music. Will see a massive set of legendary artists and upcoming superstars on this platform. We will keep artist payouts and affordable subscriptions (if any) at the forefront. Will be built, operated and served from India. Will also be conducting a few hackathon events to identify deserving young talent who we dream to see at the top of the administration. Thank you for the love all these years, and this will be my little something to add some joy to your lives. Oru nalla name suggest pannunga …” (sic)
Known for constantly experimenting with genres and providing a distinct soundscape to Tamil cinema, Santhosh Narayanan has always been an artist who pushed boundaries. Since his breakout debut in Attakathi (2012), he has carved a niche with his ability to blend folk, classical, and electronic influences seamlessly. His soundtracks in Jigarthanda, Kabali, Pariyerum Perumal, and Madras are regarded as milestones in contemporary Tamil film music, each marked by a strong rootedness and global appeal.
His most recent release was Thalaivan Thalaivii, and he currently has Vaa Vaathiyaar lined up, generating much anticipation. With his new streaming platform, Santhosh is now looking to create a system that not only democratises music for listeners but also ensures fairness and visibility for artists.