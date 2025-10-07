Akshara Reddy: I want to be known as an actor, not a glam doll

Decades ago, winning a beauty pageant was your ticket to the film industry, and such talents have made and continue making it big. The lateral entry into movies from modelling has become obsolete in recent days, Akshara says. She believes there are multiple reasons for this change. Both the film and modelling industries have evolved over the years. Beauty standards are no longer the same as they once were. Back in the days, you needed to have an hourglass figure and be of a certain skin tone. Both industries have become inclusive," she avers, supplementing her point that modelling has become competitive and being a model can be an end in itself rather than a platform for films. "Beauty standards have also evolved with the different kinds of stories directors come up with, where you do not need to have a leading lady who looks prim and proper, but a girl next door. Both industries are going on a healthy track," she signs off.