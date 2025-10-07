Shraddha Srinath Interview: I was afraid I might not hold the audience’s attention

Bringing Kavya to life was not the hardest part of the performance for Shraddha, but relating to her was. “I’m not like Kavya, but I find her admirable. The script was very clear. I had Kavya on paper. I just brought her to life. She goes through a traumatic experience, but she comes out of it quickly. Kavya doesn’t wait to get better; she jumps into the issue head-on to fix things. I’m not like that. I need time to collect myself and get up on my feet,” shares Shraddha. But this doesn’t mean that the character is perfect, explains Rajesh. “What I like about the series is that it does not have black and white characters. They are all grey. Even Kavya isn’t completely without fault.”