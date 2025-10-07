Dhanush-Vignesh Raja film D54 wrapped, gets release window

Earlier, we reported about Dhanush playing the lead role in a film from director Vignesh Raja, known for 2023's mystery thriller Por Thozhil. The yet-to-be-titled film's producer, Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International, recently shared that production on the film has been completed and that they plan to release it in February next year. Vignesh Raja made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed film Por Thozhil, starring Sarathkumar and Ashok Selvan in the lead roles.
The film, tentatively titled D54, brings Vignesh back together with his Por Thozhil co-writer Alfred Prakash. The makers officially announced the project earlier this year, following plenty of speculation about Dhanush and Vignesh Raja's collaboration. At the time, they dropped a poster featuring Dhanush's character in a field on fire, captioning it, "Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive."
The film also stars Mamitha Baiju and Jayaram in key roles. The cast features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, KS Ravikumar, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Kushmitha, and Nitin Sathyaa, among others. On the technical front, it has composer GV Prakash, cinematographer Theni Eswar, and editor Sreejith Sarang.
Dhanush has some more projects at various stages of production. The actor is awaiting the release of Tere Ishk Mein, directed by his Raanjhanaa filmmaker Aanand L Rai. He is set to portray former President APJ Abdul Kalam in Kalam: The Missile Man of India, directed by Om Raut, and Ilaiyaraaja in a biopic from his Captain Miller filmmaker Arun Matheswaran. Dhanush's upcoming projects also include one film with Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy and another with Mari Selvaraj.