Dhanush-Vignesh Raja film D54 wrapped, gets release window

Dhanush has some more projects at various stages of production. The actor is awaiting the release of Tere Ishk Mein, directed by his Raanjhanaa filmmaker Aanand L Rai. He is set to portray former President APJ Abdul Kalam in Kalam: The Missile Man of India, directed by Om Raut, and Ilaiyaraaja in a biopic from his Captain Miller filmmaker Arun Matheswaran. Dhanush's upcoming projects also include one film with Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy and another with Mari Selvaraj.