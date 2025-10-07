Prabhu to commence filming for Karthi's Marshal

Karthi, last seen in Meiyazhagan, is currently filming for his next, titled Marshal. The film is helmed by director Tamizh of Taanakkaran fame and backed by Dream Warrior Pictures. Marshal also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. Sathyaraj, Prabhu, John Kokken, Lal and Easwari Rao are also set to play pivotal roles.
Now, actor Prabhu has revealed that he is set to commence filming for his parts in Marshal. The actor, who addressed the press at the Rameshwaram temple after a darshan, said that he wanted to pray at the temple before he began shooting for the upcoming film. He also said he was happy to collaborate with Tamizh, who directed his son Vikram Prabhu in Taanakkaran.
Sai Abhyankkar, who has a packed year with several highly anticipated projects in hand, will also compose music for this film. Sathyan Sooryan will be cranking the camera for Marshal, with edits by Philomin Raj and production design by Arun Venjaramoodu.
Recently, reports suggested that actor Aadhi Pinisetty might take on the antagonist role opposite Karthi. Some other speculations mentioned that Vadivelu has also come on board the film's cast. However, official announcements regarding the same are yet to be made by the makers.
Dream Warrior Pictures' SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu are producing the film alongside Ishan Saksena, Sunil Shah, and Raja Subramanian. As Taanakkaran, Tamizh's directorial debut, premiered directly on JioHotstar, Marshal will be the filmmaker's first theatrical release.
This year alone, Prabhu was seen in Nesippaya, Good Bad Ugly, Rajaputhiran, and the recently released Kiss.