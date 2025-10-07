Vetri Maaran lends voice for Harish Kalyan's Diesel

Harish Kalyan’s upcoming film, Diesel, is gearing up for a Deepavali release. Written and directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy, the film also stars Athulyaa Ravi as the female lead. On Monday, the makers of the film announced that director Vetri Maaran has given a voiceover for the film. A photo of the filmmaker and Harish Kalyan in the dubbing studio was also shared.
The rest of Diesel’s cast also includes Vinay Rai, Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunaas, Ramesh Tilak, Kaali Venkat, Vivek Prasanna, Sachin Kedhekar, Zakir Husain, Thangadurai, KPY Dheena, and Apoorva Singh.
The film is produced by Devarajulu Markandeyan, while V Kishore Kumar serves as an executive producer for the film. Third Eye Entertainment and SP Cinemas are the banners backing the film. The technical crew of the film includes MS Prabhu and Richard M Nathan as the cinematographers, San Lokesh as the editor, Scarecrow as the production designer, and Stunt Selva and Rajasekhar as the action choreographers.
Diesel is set to hit theatres on October 17, alongside Dhruv Vikram-Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan and Pradeep Ranganathan-Keertiswaran’s Dude. Samuthirakani-Gautham Menon’s Carmeni Selvam and Natty’s Kambi Kadna Kathai are also hitting theatres for the festival.
Meanwhile, Vetri Maaran is currently busy with STR 49, his collaboration with Silambarasan. Vetri Maaran revealed that it would be part of his Vada Chennai universe. In a recent interview, he also disclosed that the film would make use of the screenplay he originally wrote for Vada Chennai. He wrote the script initially with Silambarasan in mind, but he had to change it to make it appropriate for a Dhanush film.
The filmmaker also said that while some characters in both Vada Chennai and STR 49 would be common, the latter film would not feature Dhanush's Anbu. The makers are yet to reveal further details about the film's cast, plot, and technical crew.