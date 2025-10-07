Vetri Maaran lends voice for Harish Kalyan's Diesel

Meanwhile, Vetri Maaran is currently busy with STR 49, his collaboration with Silambarasan. Vetri Maaran revealed that it would be part of his Vada Chennai universe. In a recent interview, he also disclosed that the film would make use of the screenplay he originally wrote for Vada Chennai. He wrote the script initially with Silambarasan in mind, but he had to change it to make it appropriate for a Dhanush film.