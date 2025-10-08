Idli Kadai actor Shalini Pandey: Dhanush is an empathetic actor

Talking about how this dynamic affects her as an actor, Shalini explains, "This is my first time working with someone who is also directing the film. However, it is a plus point because then your director knows exactly what to give you. Because he is also an actor, he understands your needs as a co-star and whatever you require from him. As an actor, when you are communicating with a director, sometimes, they might not understand what you really mean. But if the director also has acting experience, they understand exactly where you are coming from, which I felt happened with Dhanush. He has been in that position, having acted for so many years. Other than that, he is also a very empathetic actor."