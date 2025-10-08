Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer Love Insurance Kompany's release postponed; new release date announced

The makers of the Vignesh Shivan directorial, Love Insurance Kompany, revealed that the release of the film has been postponed from October 17. They further announced that the film will release two months later on December 18.
Taking to social media, the makers wrote in a statement, "Like two trains on the same track, a head-on collision helps no one. With genuine concern for our beloved hero Pradeep Ranganathan and respect for the efforts behind both films, we've thoughtfully decided to reschedule the release of LIK to December 18, 2025."
The makers also mentioned that, "Despite our best efforts to coordinate with Mythri Movies, we couldn't find common ground and we believe it's wiser to let both films shine without overlap. We extend our heartfelt wishes to Pradeep Ranganathan and the entire team of Dude for a joyous Diwali and a grand success at the box office!"
Dude, which also stars Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, is directed by Keerthiswaran, with Sai Abhyankkar and Mamitha Baiju, both making their respective Tamil debuts, in film music composition and acting, respectively. The film also is set to release on October 17, which is prompted the rescheduling of LIK's release.