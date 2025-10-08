Silambarasan-Vetri Maaran's STR 49 officially titled Arasan, first look out

The much-awaited title of Silambarasan's upcoming film with Vetri Maaran has been officially announced by producer Kalaipuli S Thanu. STR 49 has now been named Arasan, taking on from the latter part of the actor's name. The film's first look has Silambarasan in a blood-soaked shirt, holding a machete in hand and standing next to a cycle. His face remains hidden as was the case with the recently-released promo.
The film, which is currently in production, is part of the Vada Chennai universe, as revealed by him earlier. Vetri Maaran is set to make use of the screenplay he originally wrote for the 2018 Dhanush-starrer. While he wrote the script with Silambarasan as his lead, the director had to make changes to make it allign with Dhanush's role.
Arasan is expected to feature notable names from Vada Chennai including Andrea reprising her role as Chandra, Samuthirakani, and Kishore, alongside newcomers Manikandan and Nelson Dilipkumar. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited. Despite being in the same universe, it has been confirmed that Dhanush's character Anbu is not a part of Arasan.
Arasan is backed by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations banner. Details about the plot, technical team and a release date are yet to be revealed, but knowing Vetri Maaran's filmography and the gritty world of Vada Chennai, fans can expect an intense action drama replete with gang rivalry and gore.
Last seen in Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, Silambarasan also has STR 50, directed by Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal-fame Desingh Periyasamy. He will debut as a producer with the project. More details on the film are unknown. He also has STR 51 with Ashwath Marimuthu where he will be playing the 'God Of Love'.