Karthi's Vaa Vaathiyaar gets release date

On Wednesday, the makers of Karthi's Vaa Vaathiyaar announced that the film will hit theatres on December 5. Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the film stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead, along with Sathyaraj and Rajkiran in prominent roles.
According to reports, the film revolves around a fanatic fan of legendary actor MGR, who raises his grandson like a reincarnation of MGR. The film marks Karthi's 27th outing. The extended supporting cast also features Anandaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, GM Sundar, Vadivukarasi, and Madhur Mittal, among others.
The previously released teaser of Vaa Vaathiyaar had scenes of Karthi's character, who takes charge as a cop, shown to be flamboyant and accorded a grand welcome. What follows is Santhosh Narayanan's background score and an in-sync character reveal. Recently, the team also unveiled the first single, titled 'Uyir Pathikaama'. The song is sung by Vijaynarain, Aditya Ravindran, and Santhosh Narayanan, with lyrics written by Vivek.
Vaa Vaathiyaar has music by Santhosh Narayanan in his third collaboration with Kumarasamy after Soodhu Kavvum (2013) and Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum (2016). The rest of the technical team includes cinematographer George C Williams and editor Vetri Krishnan. The film is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja under his banner, Studio Green Productions. Details regarding the plot for the film have not been announced yet.
Karthi was last seen in along with Arvind Swamy and Sri Divya, directed by C Prem Kumar. Apart from Vaa Vaathiyaar, he also has PS Mithran's and Marshal with Taanaakkaran-fame Tamizh in the pipeline.