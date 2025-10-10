Karthi's Vaa Vaathiyaar gets release date

Vaa Vaathiyaar has music by Santhosh Narayanan in his third collaboration with Kumarasamy after Soodhu Kavvum (2013) and Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum (2016). The rest of the technical team includes cinematographer George C Williams and editor Vetri Krishnan. The film is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja under his banner, Studio Green Productions. Details regarding the plot for the film have not been announced yet.