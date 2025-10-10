Nayanthara-Kavin film titled Hi

Meanwhile, Nayanthara, who was last seen in the Netflix film Test alongside Madhavan and Siddharth, will turn a goddess once again in the Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C. That aside, she has a stellar lineup including big-ticket films such as Patriot, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Kavin was last seen in Sathish Krishnan’s debut directorial Kiss. He will next star in debut director Vikarnan Ashok’s Mask, which features Andrea in a prominent role.