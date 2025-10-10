Nayanthara-Kavin film titled Hi

It was announced last year that Nayanthara and Kavin would collaborate on a film for the first time, headlined by debut director Vishnu Edavan. The latest update is that the film has been titled Hi.
Vishnu Edavan, who worked as an assistant director with Lokesh Kanagaraj, is also known for his lyric writing skills. On the technical front, cinematography is handled by Rajesh Shukla, editing by Philomin Raj, music by Jen Martin, and art and stunt direction by Sekar B and Dinesh Kasi, respectively.
Meanwhile, Nayanthara, who was last seen in the Netflix film Test alongside Madhavan and Siddharth, will turn a goddess once again in the Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C. That aside, she has a stellar lineup including big-ticket films such as Patriot, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Kavin was last seen in Sathish Krishnan’s debut directorial Kiss. He will next star in debut director Vikarnan Ashok’s Mask, which features Andrea in a prominent role.
Hi is produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Productions, along with Rowdy Pictures and Zee Studios.