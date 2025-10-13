Dhruv Vikram: No one cared if I was Vikram's son

Dhruv Vikram is cinema royalty. There is no point beating around the bush about it. Of course, he didn't face the struggles that his illustrious father had to face in Tamil cinema. But Dhruv's journey has been unlike many other star kids of his generation. His debut was mired in the controversy of the not-so-good kind. And he went for a do-over. His next film, Mahaan (2022), much to his and his co-star and father Vikram's chagrin, had to be a direct-to-OTT release. And then, he was out of people's minds for a couple of years before finally returning to the playing field with Mari Selvaraj's Bison. Now, he can either be praised for his resilience or criticised for the seemingly unlimited do-overs he gets in Tamil cinema. "Even before others put forth such questions, I keep on asking them to myself. I feel confused. I feel the pressure. But that's how I work," says Dhruv, who has no qualms admitting that the tag of being 'Vikram's son' is not going to leave him, come what may. "They have the right to point it out. Till I earn the people's love, respect, and adulation, that perspective isn't going to change, but getting to change that perspective is my work, right?"



It is to change this perspective that Dhruv gave it his all to become the Mari hero in Bison, a gritty social drama built around the sport of kabaddi. And through Bison, Dhruv asserts that he is a changed man. "To shed my city-bred lifestyle, I spent time in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi to acclimatise to the region, its dialect, and understand the people. I had to step out of my comfort zone. But I went through that initial discomfort and transformed that into my comfort zone. I bonded with the kabaddi players, learnt about their lives and experiences. That became a way of life for me," says the actor, who shares that the training wasn't just about the sport, but also about becoming one of them. "We had athletic training, warm-up, 20 rounds of running, actual games of kabaddi, practising endurance, and swimming. And Mari sir asked me to also do work in the farm, the woods, herd goats, and understand where the residents of the area got their strength to play kabaddi like it was second nature."

