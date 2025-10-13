Vemal's next with Dhinesh Kalaiselvan titled Mahasenha Volume - 1

Dhinesh is known for the 2023 murder investigation film Raakadhan, starring Vamsi Krishna, Riyaz Khan, and Dhinesh himself, among others. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Dhinesh says that he plans Mahasenha as a multi-part project, consisting of three or four volumes. "However, not every part will star Vemal. Heroes will change from one part to the next, as will the content and locations. Vemal stars only in the first part in a serious track as a character who takes care of an elephant, which belongs to a temple. He is not a mahout here. The elephant is like a saviour for the village."