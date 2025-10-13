Vemal's next with Dhinesh Kalaiselvan titled Mahasenha Volume - 1

Actor Vemal is collaborating with writer-director Dhinesh Kalaiselvan for his next film, the first-look poster of which was unveiled earlier this Saturday. The film is titled Mahasenha Volume - 1. The Mahasenha first-look poster features an intense-looking Vemal in the middle of a group of elephants. The film's makers dropped the poster with the caption, "In the heart of the jungle, strength meets soul. Vimal and the mighty elephant roar together in Mahasenha!" In the caption, the makers also describe it as "a spiritual action journey."
Dhinesh is known for the 2023 murder investigation film Raakadhan, starring Vamsi Krishna, Riyaz Khan, and Dhinesh himself, among others. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Dhinesh says that he plans Mahasenha as a multi-part project, consisting of three or four volumes. "However, not every part will star Vemal. Heroes will change from one part to the next, as will the content and locations. Vemal stars only in the first part in a serious track as a character who takes care of an elephant, which belongs to a temple. He is not a mahout here. The elephant is like a saviour for the village."
The filmmaker also shares that there are three narratives in the first part itself. "It has one village story, another that revolves around a group of trekkers from a college, and one more involving a mafia team. All three tracks will come together to form one complete film." He claims that nobody has attempted such a film before in Tamil cinema. "This is a standalone film. If the film establishes itself and sets up a base, we would try one universe, a bit like Kantara, although the plot differs."
The filmmaker reveals that he has also written a prequel to Mahasenha Volume - 1. The first part also stars Yogi Babu in a comedy track, Kabir Duhan Singh of Vedalam and Marco fame, and John Vijay as a forest officer. Production on the film has been wrapped, and the makers plan to release it theatrically in November this year.
On the technical front, Mahasenha Volume - 1 has music by A Praveen Kumar and SN Aruna Giri, cinematography by Manas Babhu DR, editing by Nagooran Ramachandran, and action choreography by Ram Kumar. Produced by DR Selvaraju under the Marudham Productions banner, the film is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.