Sivakarthikeyan-Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi wraps filming

The team behind Sudha Kongara and Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Parasakthi has announced that production has concluded and the film has entered post-production. A video showing the crew celebrating the wrap is circulating online.
Set in the 1960s, the film is expected to revolve around the anti-Hindi agitations.
Parasakthi also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in crucial roles, with the latter marking her Tamil debut. This is the first time all these actors have shared the screen with Sivakarthikeyan.
Parasakthi marks the first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara. The film's composer is GV Prakash, a regular collaborator of the director. The technical crew also includes cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, editor Sathish Suriya, and action choreographer Supreme Sundar.
Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in Madharaasi, by AR Murugadoss, with films by Cibi Chakravarthy and Venkat Prabhu in the pipeline. He had also revealed that a project with the director duo Pushkar-Gayathri is under discussion.