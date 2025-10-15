Festival of arclights: The eternal bond of Deepavali and Cinema

Yashika Aannand: The best thing about Deepavali is getting three cheat days in a row. I can have my favourite foods and sweets guilt-free. Also, I like dressing up for the occasion. This year, I am also getting an outfit stitched for my Shih Tzu, matching mine. My favourite firecracker as a child was a 50-shots; it lights up the sky and looks pleasant. My fond Deepavali memories are the days when my sister and I used to go on triples with my father to shop in T Nagar, where I used to pester my dad to buy crackers for us.



Bagavathi Perumal (Bucks): Earlier, Deepavali releases were more famous than any other festival releases. Even the trend of releasing films during the summer vacation was a recent phenomenon, trying to replicate the Deepavali release hype. My most favourite Deepavali memory is from 1991 because it had an amazing festival release lineup. I watched Thalapathi, Guna, Thalattu Ketkuthamma, and Bramma back to back, and I loved them all. I carried the high of watching Thalapathi for a week. Films really leave a strong impression, and combined with the festive vibes of Deepavali, 1991 is still etched in my memory.



Chinmayi Sripaada: Films being such a big part of the Deepavali celebration is very specific to Tamil Nadu. For Andhra/Telangana, it is Sankranti, and Kerala has Onam. And this is true for not just urban parts of TN but for other regions as well. During Pongal, you might visit the beach, but theatres are one of the few places you can visit in any part of TN. Cinema has long been one of the few places where the masses, irrespective of their social status and cultural barriers, come together. And it naturally becomes a place we think of going with our family during a festival like Deepavali, which is high on the festive vibes.



Sakshi Agarwal: Deepavali has always been my favourite festival because it fills everything with light, warmth, and hope. One of my most cherished Deepavali memories is from my childhood, waking up early, bursting crackers with friends, wearing new clothes, and eating my mom’s homemade sweets. But this year is extra special because it’s my first Diwali after marriage. I’m really looking forward to celebrating it with both our families together, it feels like a beautiful new chapter. And my favourite Tamil Deepavali movie has to be Minsara Kanavu. it has that magical, musical, festive energy that reminds me of what Diwali feels like.



Nakkhul: I believe that Deepavali is a time of the year when differences between people are minimised, and everyone happily celebrates in their own way. Also, I get to have the most amazing food on the day. My most memorable Deepavali was the first one I celebrated with my daughter and son. I just loved looking at their faces, lighting up, as they saw all the lights. Also, I loved how the two curled up behind me when the firecrackers burst. So those were my memorable.