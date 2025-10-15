Festival of arclights: The eternal bond of Deepavali and Cinema

Cinema, where stories are painted through beams of light, has had a long relationship with the festival of lights, Deepavali. From bursting crackers at home and the theatre, to wearing new clothes and lining up with family to catch the Deepavali releases, the jubilation of the festival and the joyous fervour of celebrating films have the same shade of excitement. Naturally, both cinema and Deepavali have intertwined to create a significant cultural impact, especially in Tamil cinema.
While the film industry has naturally learned to cash in on any holiday season, there is something undeniably unique about the festival of lights. As a result, there is a certain expectation on the lineup of films releasing on Deepavali. Is a film big enough, grand enough, vibrant enough to match the vibe and energy of Deepavali? And these expectations are understandable because Deepavali is one of those few times when family and friends get together, and what better way to capture it in memory than making a trip to the theatre to watch your favourite stars, to see stories unfold, and experience the magic of cinema. Notable film personalities from Tamil cinema expound on this interesting aspect by sharing their favourite Deepavali memories and their insights on the inseparable cultural connection between cinema and Deepavali.
Gouri Kishan: For me, Deepavali and cinema have always been inseparable. I still remember watching Mersal on Deepavali, the colours bursting on screen and 'Aalaporan Thamizhan' turning the theatre into one big celebration. It felt like the film and the festival were feeding off each other’s energy. Even now, I associate Deepavali with that feeling, of watching a film surrounded by people who are just as thrilled, of family movie outings after lighting diyas, of stories that somehow feel warmer because they’re watched in that festive glow. It’s a reminder of how deeply cinema is woven into our celebrations; it’s not just entertainment, it’s part of the tradition.
Manikandan: Cinema and festivals have long had a strong connection in Tamil Nadu. No wonder we say the theatre had a 'festive vibe' while talking about how fans celebrated a film. For me, Cinema has always been a way to make strong memories. Festivals are when we get together as a family, and that's when I get to meet my cousins. So, we naturally go to movies to capture that feeling in a strong memory. Whenever I come across a scene from a festival film, I automatically go back to the day I watched it with my family, and the festive vibe of the day rushes back to me with all its warm memories.
Vijay Antony: As a kid I enjoyed Deepavali but now, I celebrate Deepavali for my daughter. But this also helps me reconnect with my inner child because it brings back memories. I wanted crackers for Deepavali as a kid and now, spending time with my family makes me happy. The needs changed but the joy and excitement remains the same. Films are a perfect way to spend your time with family during a festival because films make you feel like a king in just 2 hours. You go through a variety of emotions and it is still the most accessible form of entertainment here.
Preethi Asrani: Every year, Deepavali arrives like a gentle reminder... to pause, to reflect, and to begin again with renewed light. In the chaos of everyday life, especially in a profession like mine where days blur between early call times and late pack-ups, Deepavali feels like a reset button, grounding me in everything that truly matters. When I started as an actor, I missed being home for one Deepavali due to a shoot. I remember video-calling my family while they were doing the puja. Though I wasn’t there physically, I felt a deep connection. That moment reminded me that Deepavali isn’t tied to a place.
Yashika Aannand: The best thing about Deepavali is getting three cheat days in a row. I can have my favourite foods and sweets guilt-free. Also, I like dressing up for the occasion. This year, I am also getting an outfit stitched for my Shih Tzu, matching mine. My favourite firecracker as a child was a 50-shots; it lights up the sky and looks pleasant. My fond Deepavali memories are the days when my sister and I used to go on triples with my father to shop in T Nagar, where I used to pester my dad to buy crackers for us.
Bagavathi Perumal (Bucks): Earlier, Deepavali releases were more famous than any other festival releases. Even the trend of releasing films during the summer vacation was a recent phenomenon, trying to replicate the Deepavali release hype. My most favourite Deepavali memory is from 1991 because it had an amazing festival release lineup. I watched Thalapathi, Guna, Thalattu Ketkuthamma, and Bramma back to back, and I loved them all. I carried the high of watching Thalapathi for a week. Films really leave a strong impression, and combined with the festive vibes of Deepavali, 1991 is still etched in my memory.
Chinmayi Sripaada: Films being such a big part of the Deepavali celebration is very specific to Tamil Nadu. For Andhra/Telangana, it is Sankranti, and Kerala has Onam. And this is true for not just urban parts of TN but for other regions as well. During Pongal, you might visit the beach, but theatres are one of the few places you can visit in any part of TN. Cinema has long been one of the few places where the masses, irrespective of their social status and cultural barriers, come together. And it naturally becomes a place we think of going with our family during a festival like Deepavali, which is high on the festive vibes.
Sakshi Agarwal: Deepavali has always been my favourite festival because it fills everything with light, warmth, and hope. One of my most cherished Deepavali memories is from my childhood, waking up early, bursting crackers with friends, wearing new clothes, and eating my mom’s homemade sweets. But this year is extra special because it’s my first Diwali after marriage. I’m really looking forward to celebrating it with both our families together, it feels like a beautiful new chapter. And my favourite Tamil Deepavali movie has to be Minsara Kanavu. it has that magical, musical, festive energy that reminds me of what Diwali feels like.
Nakkhul: I believe that Deepavali is a time of the year when differences between people are minimised, and everyone happily celebrates in their own way. Also, I get to have the most amazing food on the day. My most memorable Deepavali was the first one I celebrated with my daughter and son. I just loved looking at their faces, lighting up, as they saw all the lights. Also, I loved how the two curled up behind me when the firecrackers burst. So those were my memorable.
Vinay Rai:
Deepavali is one of my favourite festivals for a number of reasons. I look forward to spending quality time with my family and friends every year on Deepavali. I am filming for a movie, and as luck would have it, I do get a break to come over to Chennai and spend Deepavali with my near and dear ones. This time, it is a bit more special because my film Diesel, with my co-stars Harish Kalyan and Athulya Ravi and director Shanmugam Muthusamy, is releasing on the 17th. I hope you all enjoy the work we have done. Finally, I would like to wish you all a happy, safe, and prosperous Deepavali.