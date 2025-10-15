Abishan’s debut as lead wraps filming

It was earlier announced that Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth is all set to make his debut as a lead in an upcoming film. Also starring Anaswara Rajan, the yet-to-be-titled film completed filming on Monday. The film is written and directed by Madhan, marking his directorial debut. Interestingly, Madhan earlier worked as an assistant director for films like Lover and Tourist Family.
Soundarya Rajinikanth is presenting the film under the Zion Films banner, alongside MRP Entertainment, whereas Pasilian Nazerath and Magesh Raj Pasilian are producing it. With music by Sean Rolden, the film has cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna, editing by Suresh Kumar, and art direction by Rajkamal. According to the makers, the upcoming film was shot in and around Chennai and Trichy. Anaswara is also currently filming for Selvaraghavan’s 7G Rainbow Colony 2. Details regarding the film’s title and release date are yet to be revealed.