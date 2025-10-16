Chandhini Tamilarasan Interview: I don't want to retire

However, this hard-won wisdom comes from a number of regrets and wrong turns. "I was lucky to get noticed by a veteran director like Bhagyaraj sir for my debut, at such a young age. But I think I failed to capitalise on the momentum of my early years. I underestimated the importance of marketing yourself. I didn't take social media seriously at a time when it was important for an actor to do so. Around 2015, I was in talks for a film, but I found out that they chose a social media influencer over me. That's when I realised that your follower count is more important than your experience." With decades of observing the film industry, Chandhini has guided her career to a comfortable space. "I like what I do now. I wait and choose only what I like. The worst thing that can happen to an actor is feeling burnt out. You have to keep the fire going. And that only happens if you choose what interests you. I want to improve my skill and keep doing more important roles. My passion for acting keeps me going. I don't want to retire," signs off a resolute Chandhini.